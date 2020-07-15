Josephine MESSINA

MESSINA, Josephine Mary "Josie" 79, of Tampa, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. Josie was predeceased by her parents, Rosalie and Domenico Messina. She is survived by her sons, Ernest, Rick (Pam), and Dennis Fernandez, and Michael Bosick; Her sister, Sylvia Messina; and her grandchildren, Ernest Jr., Melissa, Katherine, Emma, Domenic, and Ricky Fernandez, and Michael Jr. and Haylee Bosick. A lifelong Tampa resident, Josie attended St. Joseph School and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy. She formed strong friendships with her classmates that continued throughout her life. Mom enjoyed reading, crime shows, and baseball, but her greatest joy came from sharing time with her family and being the best Nana that any grandchild could ever hope for. The disease that stole mom from us relentlessly clouded her mind, silenced her voice, and incapacitated her physically, but it could not extinguish the love in her eyes when her grandchildren visited, a love that they can still feel as their Nana continues to watch over them. Our family would like to sincerely thank the staff of The Friendly House of Tampa Bay for the compassion and care that they provided our mom. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 am, followed by a funeral service at 12 pm, at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL. Interment will immediately follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL.



