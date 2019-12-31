Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
MORTELLARO, Josephine (Spoto) "Dolly" 94, of Tampa passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1925 in Tampa to the late Americo and Mary (Massaro) Spoto. Dolly was the devoted matriarch of our family. She was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and loyal friend to many. Anyone who knew Dolly loved her. She was an amazing cook and many of her recipes were published. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Sam Mortellaro and her beloved son, Sam Mortellaro Jr. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Darlene Greco (Mac) and Cynthia Perry (Bill); her sister, Carmen Midulla (Joe); four loving grandchildren, Trey Greco (Brittany), Corey Greco, Kyle Greco (Erin), and Megan Rodriguez (Cris). Big Nani had five great-grandchildren whom she adored, Taylor, Mason, Camden, Jace, and Cayden who loved her dearly. She will be remembered for her unconditional love for us all. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , , and LifePath Hospice. We would like to thank her caregivers from LifePath Hospice for their care and support. The family would especially like to thank Gilma Rugeles and Teresa Palacios. From the bottom of our hearts we thank you for your amazing care over the past seven years; you were her loving angels. Visitation will be held at 10 am, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Christ The King Catholic Church; 821 S Dale Mabry Hwy. Mass will follow at 11 am, with a reception immediately after service. Entombment will be private. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 31, 2019
