PALMERI, Josephine B. 90, a native of Tampa, passed away May 26, 2020. She was born October 15, 1929. She attended Jefferson High School, where she was awarded a Home Economics medal, Class of 1948. She married Sam Palmeri, October 3, 1948 and spent 67 beautiful years together. She is survived by her loving daughter, Janie Marie Palmeri; granddaughter, Caylen Ann Palmeri; great-grandson, Sergio Michael Boeing; niece, Stephanie Urso Mastro; great-nephew, Stephano Mastro; and great-niece, Sophia Mastro. She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband, Sam Palmeri; her loving son, Richard Allen Palmeri; and beloved sister, Mary B. Urso. Josephine lived her life filled with love and compassion. She will be missed most by the loves of her life, daughter, Janie to whom she was the best mother in the world and great grandson, Sergio. She leaves a gift of memories to all the lives she touched and will live within the hearts of family and friends forever. Her ashes will be scattered at sea where she will be reunited with her husband, Sam and son, Richard.



