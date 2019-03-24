SINARDI, Josephine



"Josie" 95, a lifelong resident of Tampa, FL, passed away March 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Josie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was cherished by her family. Josie was born and raised in Ybor City and worked many years at the Columbia Bank. She spent the remainder of her years dedicated to caring for her family. Josie cherished the many memories she made with family and friends. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and her constant concern for others. She was happiest when enjoying her Cuban coffee and sharing Sunday spaghetti dinners with family. Josie is survived by her son, Vincent (Janice); granddaughters, Stephanie Martin (Jay) and Ashley Williams Powell (Brian); grandson, Casey Gonzalez (Tina) and great- granddaughter, Jaycie Martin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sam and Glenda Sinardi and a very special cousin, Mary Pullara. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Steve and son, Nick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Josephine Sinardi are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Italian Club Cemetery Perpetual Fund, 1731 E. 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave with a service at 7 pm. Graveside Service will be at 11 am, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the L'Unione Italian Cemetery 2520 E. 24th Ave. Tampa, FL. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary