98, of Tampa, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 with her daughters and nephew, Albert, by her side. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dora, Carmela, and Mary; her brothers, Morris and Tony; and her loving husband of 52 years, Herbert Tornero. She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Tornero and Cindy Tornero and her brother, Sam. Services will be held at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610, with visitation Friday, March 22, 1:30-2:30 pm, funeral services 2:30-3:30 pm, where she will thereafter be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Herbert. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Josephine's , St Jude's.
