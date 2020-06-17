Josh COOPER

COOPER, Josh A. 62, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned June 10, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Isaiah Cooper, Marquis Thomas (Levata); two daughters, Shekita Johnson, Brittany Rowe; one brother, Lafayette Cooper (Patricia); two sisters, Sandra Lester (Julius), Barbara Davis (Efrem); six grandchildren; companion, Vicey Batie; son, Michael; and other loving relatives. Funeral Service for family only will be Saturday, June 20, with visitation 9:30-10:30 am. Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 17, 2020.