Josh COOPER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOPER, Josh A. 62, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned June 10, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Isaiah Cooper, Marquis Thomas (Levata); two daughters, Shekita Johnson, Brittany Rowe; one brother, Lafayette Cooper (Patricia); two sisters, Sandra Lester (Julius), Barbara Davis (Efrem); six grandchildren; companion, Vicey Batie; son, Michael; and other loving relatives. Funeral Service for family only will be Saturday, June 20, with visitation 9:30-10:30 am. Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved