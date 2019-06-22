Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Joshua B. Rosalez


1991 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joshua B. Rosalez Obituary
ROSALEZ, Joshua B.,

28, of Gibsonton, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He is survived by his life partner, Monica Catano; sons, Aurelio and Benicio Rosalez; daughter, Catarina Rosalez; brothers, Sean and Daniel Rosalez; sister, Bobbi Rene Rosalez; parents, Jessie and Teresa Rosalez; grandmothers, Blondie Rosalez and Gail Haynes; and many other loving family members. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 3 pm at the Community Worship Center with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, 10318 Gibsonton, Dr., Riverview, FL 33578. Please visit:

SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 22, 2019
