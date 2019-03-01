McCLELLAND, Joshua
Daniel 23, of Zolfo Springs, FL, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born in Sebring, FL and a life long resident of Hardee County. He attended Crewsville Bethel Baptist Church and was associated with his uncle Marshall McClelland at MMM Services and Outdoor American Imaging Branding and a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; he also had been with Corsair Tech Group. He is survived by his mother, Dawn and Brian Mathiews; and his grandmother, Nancy McClelland both of Zolfo Springs; brother, Sgt. Wallace Gage McClelland, Ft. Hood; and his extended family the McClellands. Visitation is 10-11 am, Saturday with the Funeral at 11 am, at Crewsville Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Crewsville Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Zolfo Springs, FL.
