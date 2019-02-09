TONER, Joshua
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Toner.
passed away Jan. 20, 2019 due to complications of type 1 diabetes. Honest, rebellious, a softhearted tough guy, was Josh as his family and friends loved him. He is survived by his mother; and stepfather, Carrie and Greg Lauhon; his sister, Willow Toner, and several hundred of his closest friends.
Hollowayfuneralhomefl.com
Holloway Funeral Home
112 South Bayview Blvd
Oldsmar, FL 34677
(813) 855-2439
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2019