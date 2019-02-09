Joshua Toner

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Toner.

TONER, Joshua

passed away Jan. 20, 2019 due to complications of type 1 diabetes. Honest, rebellious, a softhearted tough guy, was Josh as his family and friends loved him. He is survived by his mother; and stepfather, Carrie and Greg Lauhon; his sister, Willow Toner, and several hundred of his closest friends.

Hollowayfuneralhomefl.com
Funeral Home
Holloway Funeral Home
112 South Bayview Blvd
Oldsmar, FL 34677
(813) 855-2439
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.