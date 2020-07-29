1/1
Josias JOCELYN
JOCELYN, Josias 79, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned to his heavenly home July 20, 2020. He was the devoted Pastor of Santification Haitian Baptist Church. Cherished memories he leaves to his loving wife, Kettly Jocelyn; daughter, Samantha Jocelyn; five sons, Kenny, Joven, Frantz , Kepler, and Djerry Jocelyn; two brothers, Yves Hamilton and Jean Jocelyn; and 17 grandchildren. Graveside service Saturday August 1, 10 am at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, 101 58th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memory Gardens
