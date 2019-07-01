HAYMORE, Joy Ann
83, of Lutz, died to this world on Thursday, June 27, 2019, but because she had accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, she was called by our sovereign God on this day to begin her eternal life in His presence. She was born on June 20, 1936 in Andersonville, GA to Jim and Allene Robbins, who preceded her in death, along with her loving husband, Joe Haymore. Survivors include her son, Edward Haymore; daughter, Beverly Haymore; her sisters, Mildred Jones, Jackie Peaster, Lelia Ruth Cannington; and brother, Roy Robbins. She worked for H&R Block for 20 years and was a devoted wife and mother. Joy was a member of Idlewild Baptist Church for 35 years and served 32 years as a greeter, volunteered in the food service ministry, was a care group leader, and served in the Special Events Ministry. Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 2 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618, from 6-8 pm. Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 3 at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz, FL 33548 at 10 am, with Funeral Service to follow at 11 am. Interment will be held at 1:30 pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Donations may be made in Joy's memory to Life Path Hospice of Temple Terrace, Pink Team at (813) 984-2200.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 1, 2019