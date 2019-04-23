HERBORT, Joyce A.



(nee DuChemin), 71, of Largo, FL, passed away unexpectedly March 22, 2019, nine days after the death of her husband of 52 years, Jerome V. Herbort. Born in Cincinnati, OH, she graduated from Our Lady of Angels HS. Joyce was a military spouse and later homemaker with two children. She was a loving and loyal wife and friend to many. She is survived by her daughter, Anna (Scott) Chapel; stepsons, Ethan and Aiden; and son, Thomas (Brittney) Herbort and their son, Thompson; as well as sister Teresa Detert. A lover of life, she enjoyed travel, games, created personalized cards, and loved her friends and activities in her retirement community. She will dearly be missed and always remembered for her beautiful smile and laugh. A Celebration of Mass will take place at 10 am on April 25, 2019 at St Patrick Catholic Church, Largo. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice, in Joyce's memory.



