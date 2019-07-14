Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Brush LOFTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOFTON, Joyce Brush



90, passed away July 7, 2019 at her residence at Harbor Chase in Palm Harbor surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her parents, James W. Brush and Elsie D. Brush; and her husband, William D. Lofton. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lofton-Kost (Michael) of New Port Richey; her beloved grandson, Michael "Mikey" Kost of Boca Raton; and her brother, James W. Brush II (Laverne) of Brandon. She also had nieces and nephews, but there was a very special place in her heart for her nephew James W. Brush III (Cheryl). The family is so grateful to the Hospice Pearl Team as well as their Hospice Crisis Team for taking such great care of Mom, as well as helping all of us during this very difficult time. Services will be private.

LOFTON, Joyce Brush90, passed away July 7, 2019 at her residence at Harbor Chase in Palm Harbor surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her parents, James W. Brush and Elsie D. Brush; and her husband, William D. Lofton. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lofton-Kost (Michael) of New Port Richey; her beloved grandson, Michael "Mikey" Kost of Boca Raton; and her brother, James W. Brush II (Laverne) of Brandon. She also had nieces and nephews, but there was a very special place in her heart for her nephew James W. Brush III (Cheryl). The family is so grateful to the Hospice Pearl Team as well as their Hospice Crisis Team for taking such great care of Mom, as well as helping all of us during this very difficult time. Services will be private. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close