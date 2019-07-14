LOFTON, Joyce Brush
90, passed away July 7, 2019 at her residence at Harbor Chase in Palm Harbor surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her parents, James W. Brush and Elsie D. Brush; and her husband, William D. Lofton. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lofton-Kost (Michael) of New Port Richey; her beloved grandson, Michael "Mikey" Kost of Boca Raton; and her brother, James W. Brush II (Laverne) of Brandon. She also had nieces and nephews, but there was a very special place in her heart for her nephew James W. Brush III (Cheryl). The family is so grateful to the Hospice Pearl Team as well as their Hospice Crisis Team for taking such great care of Mom, as well as helping all of us during this very difficult time. Services will be private.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019