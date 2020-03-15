Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce BURTON BROWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURTON BROWN, Joyce Louise "Little Bit" "Lady Joy" Thank you for joining us in the commemoration of the faithful departed. Joyce Louise Burton Brown, 88, of Copley Ohio died February 28, 2020. Joyce "Mother" was born April 12, 1931 to the union of Thelma Louise Haggins Burton and Edward Floyd Burton in Springfield, Ohio. She was the eldest of four; the late Elder Harlen Burton (Marlene), Charles Burton (Donna), and Ms. Marsha Lida Elizabeth Burton. She was a member of Our Lady of the Cedars, Maronite Catholic Church, and the Bread of Life community in Akron. She is preceded in death by her son, Frederick Douglas Jr. (China); her parents, Edward Floyd Burton and Thelma Louise Burton Anderson and her brother, Harlen Edward (Marlene); her grandson, Augustine Samuel Jones and great-granddaughter, Christian McKenzie White-Brown. She leaves to cherish her memory, her spouse of 64 years, Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglas Brown, Copley, OH; her children, Dr. Sharon Brown Hummer (Mark) Euclid, Ohio, Rev. Mr. Michael Derrick Brown (Stephanie) Suffolk, VA, Mrs. Regina Maria Scott (Phillip) Austell, GA, Rev. Fr. Stephan Thomas Brown, SVD, St. Petersburg, FL, and Dr. Monica Brown Jones (John) Annapolis, MD, she also leaves 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Although she will be missed by those she leaves behind, they will cherish her spirit of love, grace, selflessness, humility, patience and kindness and she will be remembered by all. We look forward to the day when we see her again and she greets us with a kiss of "peace of Jesus and Mary". Memorial Mass for Mrs Joyce Brown, The mother of Fr Stephan Brown SVD, Pastor of St Joseph Church, Campus Minister, Eckerd College; March 28, 2020, 5 pm at St Joseph Catholic Church, 2101 22nd Ave South, St Petersburg, FL 33712. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St Joseph Endowment Fund.

