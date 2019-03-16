Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Crisp Wilson. View Sign

WILSON, Joyce Crisp



91, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully March 11, 2019. Joyce was born February 25, 1928 to Gladys and Joseph Carter. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Jean Carter Cofer (Tampa), her first husband, Robert P. (Bob) Crisp, second husband, James Robert (Bob) Wilson, and her daughter, Laurel Crisp Flatley all of St Petersburg. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Crisp Razook (Fred) and her son, Robert Crisp (Carole), both of St. Petersburg. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Meredith Razook Granese (Steven), Ryan Razook (Lauren), Justin Crisp (Taylor), Jared Crisp, Carter Crisp, Caitlyn Crisp Icardo (Marco); and seven great-grandchildren.



Joyce was born in Jacksonville, Florida, where she graduated from Landon High School. She attended, what was then, the Florida State College for Women where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. In 1948, Joyce and Bob Crisp, were married and, while Bob was finishing up his studies at FSU, they had their first daughter, Gail.



Following graduation in 1951, they moved to St. Petersburg where Laurel and Robert were born and where Bob joined his uncle, Frank Crisp, a pioneer real estate developer in St. Petersburg. Joyce was right by her husband's side in the developments of Northeast Shopping Center, the Racquet Club, and many single family subdivisions located throughout Northeast St. Pete. They also donated land for the development of Northeast Baptist Church, Northeast Little League Baseball Complex, Shorecrest Preparatory School, and Crisp Park.



In 1984, she married Bob Wilson and for the next 17 years, they traveled extensively and spread warmth and friendship wherever they visited.



Joyce donated her time to many civic organizations including the Stuart Society, the Junior League of St. Petersburg, Snell Isle Woman's Club, and Snell Isle Streetwalkers. She was also a member of the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg Yacht Club, and Westminster Presbyterian Church.



Joyce was affectionately known as "Granny" to her family, friends and almost everyone else who knew her. She was a great friend to all and didn't hesitate to roll up her selves to help in any way.



She traveled the world, fought tarpon in Boca Grande, entertained the St. Louis Cardinals with her famous Greek salad, attended Super Bowls, World Series, Kentucky Derbies, and National Championships. And along the way, always had a hardback book in her hand. She never missed an opportunity to tell a good joke...clean or otherwise, but always the lady. She will also be remembered by the Racquet Club members for her daily snack bar specials.



We deeply appreciate the loving care that was given to Granny by Chong, Maritza, Dr. Mark Eichenbaum, Stephanie Carmack, Dr. Geraldo Ramos, nurses Lisa, Lori, and Marie and all the rehab staff at Menorah Manor.



Gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. M.L. King Street N.



Joyce's love for children and fully fostering their education through reading, led to her time working with students in the library at Shorecrest Preparatory School. Memorial gifts in her honor can be mailed to Shorecrest or made online at









