JUHNKE, Joyce Arlene Drewes 86, of Largo, FL passed away from natural causes at home July 18, 2020. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Juhnke, together they had three children, Jo Taylor (Paul), William Juhnke, Susan Purdum (Richard); six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was born in Arlington Heights, IL, April 28, 1934 and moved to Florida in 1978. Joyce worked in several professions, finishing her career at Honeywell. Joyce was a people person and had many friends. She stayed active in Honeywell Retirees, Bridge Club, the American Legion, and always her church. She loved all sports, but baseball was her favorite. She attended many Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays games. Joyce loved to travel, with trips to baseball parks around the country with her daughters, cruises with her friends, a camper ride to Niagara Falls with her sister, Karen, and trips to various locations to visit her large extended family. Interment service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 1000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, August 7, 10:30 am. Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks or to Our Savior Lutheran School and Church, St. Petersburg, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store