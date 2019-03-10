FIGUEREDO, Joyce Elizabeth
|
(Thedford) of Tampa, passed away peacefully March 8, 2019. She was born in 1932, the youngest of eight siblings to the late Walter Thedford and Audie Knott Thedford Polk. She was a proud 1950 graduate of Jefferson High School and was crowned "Miss Tampa" in 1951. Joyce was a devoted wife and mother, taking pride in the home she provided for her family. In her later years she exhibited her talent as an artist with her paintings. She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Cindy; her loving husband, Louis H. Figueredo, Jr.; and six siblings. Joyce was a devoted mother to son, Michael Figueredo (Arlene); daughter, Sheree Schnitzler; son, Rick Figueredo (Jamie); daughter, Laura Figueredo (Candy); daughter, Joy Figueredo (Jeannie); cherished grandmother of Alyse (John), Alyssa (James), Joshua, Chris (Jennifer), Justin, Erin (Mike), Ashley; proud great-grandmother of Ella, Cooper, and Sebastian; beloved sister of Ruth Monnick and; sister-in-law, Francie Darrach; an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and a friend to all who were blessed to know her. A visitation will be held 1-2:30 pm, with a funeral service beginning at 2:30 pm, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed in memory of Joyce Figueredo to VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit of Citrus County, 3350 West Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461 or a .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019