Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Elizabeth (Thedford) FIGUEREDO. View Sign

FIGUEREDO, Joyce Elizabeth



(Thedford) of Tampa, passed away peacefully March 8, 2019. She was born in 1932, the youngest of eight siblings to the late Walter Thedford and Audie Knott Thedford Polk. She was a proud 1950 graduate of Jefferson High School and was crowned "Miss Tampa" in 1951. Joyce was a devoted wife and mother, taking pride in the home she provided for her family. In her later years she exhibited her talent as an artist with her paintings. She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Cindy; her loving husband, Louis H. Figueredo, Jr.; and six siblings. Joyce was a devoted mother to son, Michael Figueredo (Arlene); daughter, Sheree Schnitzler; son, Rick Figueredo (Jamie); daughter, Laura Figueredo (Candy); daughter, Joy Figueredo (Jeannie); cherished grandmother of Alyse (John), Alyssa (James), Joshua, Chris (Jennifer), Justin, Erin (Mike), Ashley; proud great-grandmother of Ella, Cooper, and Sebastian; beloved sister of Ruth Monnick and; sister-in-law, Francie Darrach; an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and a friend to all who were blessed to know her. A visitation will be held 1-2:30 pm, with a funeral service beginning at 2:30 pm, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed in memory of Joyce Figueredo to VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit of Citrus County, 3350 West Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461 or a .

FIGUEREDO, Joyce Elizabeth(Thedford) of Tampa, passed away peacefully March 8, 2019. She was born in 1932, the youngest of eight siblings to the late Walter Thedford and Audie Knott Thedford Polk. She was a proud 1950 graduate of Jefferson High School and was crowned "Miss Tampa" in 1951. Joyce was a devoted wife and mother, taking pride in the home she provided for her family. In her later years she exhibited her talent as an artist with her paintings. She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Cindy; her loving husband, Louis H. Figueredo, Jr.; and six siblings. Joyce was a devoted mother to son, Michael Figueredo (Arlene); daughter, Sheree Schnitzler; son, Rick Figueredo (Jamie); daughter, Laura Figueredo (Candy); daughter, Joy Figueredo (Jeannie); cherished grandmother of Alyse (John), Alyssa (James), Joshua, Chris (Jennifer), Justin, Erin (Mike), Ashley; proud great-grandmother of Ella, Cooper, and Sebastian; beloved sister of Ruth Monnick and; sister-in-law, Francie Darrach; an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and a friend to all who were blessed to know her. A visitation will be held 1-2:30 pm, with a funeral service beginning at 2:30 pm, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed in memory of Joyce Figueredo to VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit of Citrus County, 3350 West Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461 or a . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Garden Of Memories Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close