FINEFROCK, Joyce Lorraine 73, left us to be with God on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Joyce is survived by her husband, Carroll Kestner; her daughter and son-in-law, Tamara and Bob Neale; and her granddaughter, Ashley Neale. She was a member of the Local 79 Teamsters, a Business Agent for them, and also a Real Estate Agent earning Realtor of the Year. Unfortunately, due to circumstance right now, we are not able to have a funeral, but we ask anyone who knew her and would have attended to please donate to your local animal shelter or to breast cancer research with her in mind. She was the best person we have ever known, not because she was without her own sins, but because of how she loved each of us despite ours.

