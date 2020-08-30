Joyce GOTTSMAN

1/
GOTTSMAN, Joyce Anita (nee Wenzel) passed away on August 12, 2020 in Temple Terrace, FL, at the age of 81. She is survived by her four children, Dean, Lynn, and Del Penley of Spring Hill, FL, and Kim Delk of Bowie, MD; three grandchildren; and her sister, Jeanne Pearson of Duluth, MN. Joyce was born in 1939 in Aitkin, MN to Edwin and Ruby Wenzel. She loved to sing and shared her gift of music throughout her life both as a singer and a church choir director. Her beautiful voice and boisterous laugh will be remembered by all. God Gave Her Songs To Sing.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
