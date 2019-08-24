Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce HARRIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRIS, Joyce E. passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Joyce embodied tenacity, persistence and a passion for learning. She entered first grade at the age of 4, after school leaders didn't know what to do because she showed up to class day after day eager to learn. She continued to blaze trails, learning how to ride a bike long before it was fashionable for a young girl to do so, and securing a spot on the school basketball team. She earned her BS from GA State College for Women in 1951 and later her Master's and Post Master's from Fairfield University. Joyce embarked upon a successful 40+ year teaching career. Joyce married Larry in 1952 and remained a devoted wife for 67 years. When Larry took ill, Joyce remained diligently at his side, caring for him until her ailing body no longer allowed her to. They have two children, David (Alberta) and Larri. They share nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Joyce took pride in being a thoughtful, engaged and generous matriarch. She was an amazing host and a fantastic cook. Joyce left a lasting imprint in the hearts of those she touched and her memory will remain forever.

