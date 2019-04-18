MADDEN, Joyce Hill
85, of Seminole, passed away April 14, 2019. Joyce was born August 10, 1933 in Hawley, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Ella Hill. She played violin from an early age, as well as flute and piano, and sang in the church choir. Joyce played in the orchestra, was drum major in the marching band, and was valedictorian of her class at Hawley High School. She studied music education and graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lebanon Valley College. That summer, Joyce married husband Wayne and taught music in New Jersey while he completed seminary. Wayne enlisted in the Air Force as a Methodist chaplain in 1957. For the next 26 years they served assignments in Texas, Germany, Illinois, Hawaii, Alabama, and Nebraska. Wayne and Joyce raised three children, and ministered to many airmen and their families. In 1983, Wayne retired from the Air Force and the family moved to Seminole, Florida. Wayne and Joyce were very active at Pasadena Community Church, where they both sang in the choir and Wayne served as Minister of Congregational Care until 1998. Joyce is remembered for her generosity and self-sacrifice, responding to the call of Jesus to love one another. She found great joy in singing, in humor, and the friends and family that she cherished. Joyce is survived by three children, Carol Reid (Mark), Robert Madden (Sara), Lori DeSantis (Mark); and seven grandchildren, Rachel, Katelyn, Dylan, John, Robert, Elizabeth, and Grace, to whom she was lovingly known as Mimi. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 pm in Pasadena Community Church, St. Petersburg. The family would appreciate memorials to Pasadena Community Church Music Fund. An online guestbook is available at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019