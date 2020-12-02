1/
Joyce HUNTLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNTLEY, Joyce Edney was born September 5, 1926, in Tryon, NC, to the late James M. and Helen M. Edney, and died November 22, 2020 at age 94 in Dunedin, FL. Joyce is survived by her daughter Holly Huntley Stiegel (Craig Stiegel) of Columbus, GA: and three grandchildren, Kimberly Stiegel (Robert Kelly Adams) of Dawsonville, GA, Kelly Stiegel, M.D. (James M. Barry III, M.D.) of Houston, TX, and grandson Raiden B. Stiegel of Atlanta, GA. Joyce, the oldest of 10 that survived until spring 2020, is survived by eight siblings, Marjory Sichert, Indianapolis, IN, Doris Lehoskay (Andy), Carl Edney, Carroll "Boonie" Edney (Teresa), Douglas Edney, James Edney (Judy) all of Tryon, NC, and Shirley Harris (Arthur) and Bonnie Pendleton of Sebastian, FL. Joyce is predeceased by one sister, Mary Lee Lindsay and is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Full obituary is at Tryon Daily Bulletin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved