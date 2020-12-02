HUNTLEY, Joyce Edney was born September 5, 1926, in Tryon, NC, to the late James M. and Helen M. Edney, and died November 22, 2020 at age 94 in Dunedin, FL. Joyce is survived by her daughter Holly Huntley Stiegel (Craig Stiegel) of Columbus, GA: and three grandchildren, Kimberly Stiegel (Robert Kelly Adams) of Dawsonville, GA, Kelly Stiegel, M.D. (James M. Barry III, M.D.) of Houston, TX, and grandson Raiden B. Stiegel of Atlanta, GA. Joyce, the oldest of 10 that survived until spring 2020, is survived by eight siblings, Marjory Sichert, Indianapolis, IN, Doris Lehoskay (Andy), Carl Edney, Carroll "Boonie" Edney (Teresa), Douglas Edney, James Edney (Judy) all of Tryon, NC, and Shirley Harris (Arthur) and Bonnie Pendleton of Sebastian, FL. Joyce is predeceased by one sister, Mary Lee Lindsay and is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Full obituary is at Tryon Daily Bulletin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store