ZAWACKI, Joyce K.
87, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born the youngest of 10 children to Charles and Erma (Schwendamann) Bernard of Strongsville, Ohio. She graduated from Strongsville High School. She worked for General Motors in Cleveland, Ohio. There she met her future husband, Stanley Zawacki. They were married May 7, 1955 and would be together for 62 years. They lived in Richfield, Ohio and later in Boardman, Ohio as Stan continued to work for GM. Joyce worked for Sheraton Hotels and Mahoning Bank in the Youngstown area. They both retired in 1985 and moved to Homosassa, Florida, where they lived for 31 years, playing golf, traveling to Europe and painting. She was a kind, generous woman of faith who loved her husband and two children with all her heart. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children; son, Dean, of Virginia Beach; daughter, Bonnie, of Sanford, FL; grandchildren, Ashley Young, Christian Zawacki, Brian Zawacki and Daniel Zawacki, all of Virginia Beach, and numerous nieces and nephews of her siblings who have all preceded her in death. A memorial service will be held, Tuesday, February 26, at the First United Methodist Church, 419 S. Park Avenue in Sanford, Florida. A reception following the service will be at her daughter's home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019