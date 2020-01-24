KOVACS, Joyce Marie 85, of Spring Hill, FL., passed on Jan. 16, 2020. She was born April 24, 1934 in Danbury CT and moved to Florida in 1986. Joyce was predeceased by her son, John Kovacs III. She is survived by her husband, John Kovacs Jr.; a daughter, Susan Norkowski of Danbury CT; a son, Gary Kovacs of Hudson FL and a son, Donald Kovacs and wife, Rita from Danbury, CT. She also leaves behind her brothers, Richard and Albert of Florida, Clifford and Alan of Danbury CT; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. A service will be held at National Cremation & Burial Society, 13011 US Hwy 19, Hudson FL 34667, on Monday, January 27 2020 at 5 pm. National Cremation Society
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020