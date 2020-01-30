LEONARD, Joyce Adele (Carballal) 76, of Parrish, FL, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Joyce was born and raised in Ybor City, Florida. She is a 1960 graduate of Jefferson High School in Tampa. She was a member of the Charter Class of the University of South Florida, where she was President of her sorority, Tri SIS. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am at Parrish United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joyce Leonard to: Parrish United Methodist Youth Ministries, 12180 US 301, Parrish, FL 34219.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020