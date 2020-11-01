MISNER, Joyce Ann On October 23, 2020, Joyce Ann Misner, 83, entered the Church Triumphant and has been welcomed with open arms by her Lord. Joyce was under hospice care with a long-term illness at home in Largo, Florida. She was born January 6, 1937, in Topeka, Kansas, to James Franklin McCoy and Juanita Inez Ferguson McCoy. She grew up in Topeka, moving in 1957 to Pinellas County, Florida, where she was a bookkeeper for many years. After having raised her children, she earned a degree in Education from the University of South Florida and, fulfilling a lifelong dream, became an elementary-school teacher. Joyce was a 50-year member of Christ Presbyterian Church, Largo and active in its many missions, including singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, and caring for others as a Stephen Minister. She was a member of Church Women United and served ten years as president of her local chapter. She also served as a hospice volunteer. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Kathy Cottle Mullins. She is survived by her children, Sara Kent (Stephen) of Niceville, Florida, Melinda Bryan of Largo, Florida, Jeannie Quillan of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, and James; also, her brothers, James McCoy of Sunrise, Florida and Stephen McCoy (Cindy) of Toccoa, Georgia; also, her grandchildren, Donald Mullins (Vickie), Michael Mullins (Erin), Melissa McCartney (James), Erin Iosa (Jeff), Rebecca Bryan, Justin Bryan, Emily Kent, and Wendy Kent; and her great-grandchildren, Reagan, Avery, Kate, Eloise, Charlotte, Ellie, and Archer. A family memorial service is planned.



