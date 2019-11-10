Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce PLUTA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PLUTA, Joyce 84, formerly of Trenton, NJ, died peacefully on September 18, 2019 at her home in Clearwater, FL. She was a graduate of Trenton High School in 1953. Joyce completed Mercer Hospital School of Nursing and went on to become a nurse anesthetist, graduating from Albany Medical Center. She then received her Masters degree in nursing from Indiana University. Joyce worked as a certified registered nurse anesthetist at several hospitals and finished her long career at Mease Hospital in Dunedin, FL. Joyce loved the warm weather, her dogs, Lexy, Laser and Chico; and baseball. She was a dedicated fan at the Phillies Spring Training Stadium and even has her name on one of the stadium seats. She had a contagious sense of humor and loved finding treasures at flea markets. Predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Mary Henish Pluta; her brothers, Harry, Donald, and Stephen; Joyce is survived by her brother, Robert; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; including several in Slovakia. She is also survived by her good friend, June Brose, of Kentucky. Her family is forever grateful for her team of caregivers, led by Donna Pelescak of Clearwater. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Nov. 15, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church at 1130 Brunswick Ave., Trenton, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Trenton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 Suncoasthospicefoundation .org/ways-to-give/

