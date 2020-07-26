1/
Joyce Potter
1944 - 2020
POTTER, Joyce A. joined her devoted husband, Tom in heaven Monday, July 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 7, 1944 in Stanley, WI. Joyce and Tom along with their daughters moved to Clearwater, FL in 1979. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, she was a loving, caring, generous special lady to all that knew her. Survived by her daughters, Kathy Potter and Lynn Molter (Ron Molter) of Pinellas Park; her grandchildren, Ryan Molter, Nick North, Tony Glackin, Shana Glackin and Josh Potter; six great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Steve Mohr (Carol), Patty Manier, Betty Aase (Dave), and Bob Mohr (Gloria). She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Potter of Clearwater, FL; her parents, Sylvia and Wilford Mohr of Stanley, WI; her siblings, Frank Mohr, Jerry Mohr, Kay Bourget; mother-in-law, Dorothy Potter ;and brother-in-law, Orville Manier. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens www.curlewhills.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
