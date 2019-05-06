GREEN, Joyce Pursifull (Efird)
"Joy" passed away April 29, 2019 in Brooksville, FL. Joy was born October 20, in Tampa, FL to William and Dorothy Efird. She enjoyed her modeling career in her earlier years until becoming a professional caregiver. She is survived by her loving daughter, Missy Green; sons, Michael (Scarlett) Pursifull and Kimball Pursifull; grandchildren, Skyler, Ashley, John. She was predeceased by her sweet great-granddaughter, Finley Anna. A celebration of Joy's life will be held Saturday, May 11, 4 pm, at the Madiera Beach Yacht Club, 210 Medallion Blvd., Madeira Beach.
Michels-Lundquist
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2019