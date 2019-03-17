BOWEN, Joyce Ruth
was born in Toccoa, Georgia March 25, 1943 and passed away in Tampa, Florida March 9, 2019. She would have been 76 years old. She is survived by her mother, Inez Howard; her sister, Wanda Bond; and brother, Robert Howard. She has four children, Rachael Theragood of Goodyear, Arizona, Jeanette Buntin of Lutz, Florida, Philip Bowen of Brookline, Massachusetts, and Heather Hodges of Lakeland, Florida. She has eight grandchildren, Dylan, Megan, Jazmin, Sharisse, Anthony, Nicholas, Zachery, and Hollie; as well as two great-grandchildren, Adelee and Dale. A Celebration of Life will be at Jeanette's home March 25 at 3 pm. Visit Trinity Memorial Gardens' website for more information.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019