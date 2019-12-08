SMITH, Joyce Antoinnette It is with heart-felt sorrow that we announce the passing of Joyce A. Smith, 84, November 12, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Terry Smith of Dallas, Georgia and Robert Smith of St. Petersburg, Florida. She also leaves behind her sister, Lea Pettigrew and husband, Claude of Dallas, Georgia; and her brothers, Gene De Luigi and wife, Valerie of Havana, Florida and Joseph De Luigi and wife, Marcia of St Petersburg, Florida. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh; her son, Joseph; and her daughter, Linda. Joyce had many friends and loved to cook and entertain. Most of all, she loved life and she would not want to be remembered in sorrow, but would rather be remembered as in this poem. "Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow; I am the glimmering light on a new fallen snow. I am the sunlight on the morning dew; I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds that circle in flight. I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there; I did not die." We will love you forever.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019