Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce SPECHT. View Sign

SPECHT, Joyce



89, of Clearwater, FL, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She will be missed by her loving family and friends. Joyce was born in Grand Rapids, MI but moved to Illinois for most of her career and young adult life, where she raised her family. She moved to Clearwater in 1982 for the lovely weather she most loved. Joyce enjoyed traveling, crafts, bingo, coloring, watching the Tampa Bay Rays and Lightning and most of all having her family around her. Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Robert Specht. Survivors include her four children; eight grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; and her niece. Service will be at St. Michael the Archangel, Clearwater, March 9, 11 am.

SPECHT, Joyce89, of Clearwater, FL, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She will be missed by her loving family and friends. Joyce was born in Grand Rapids, MI but moved to Illinois for most of her career and young adult life, where she raised her family. She moved to Clearwater in 1982 for the lovely weather she most loved. Joyce enjoyed traveling, crafts, bingo, coloring, watching the Tampa Bay Rays and Lightning and most of all having her family around her. Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Robert Specht. Survivors include her four children; eight grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; and her niece. Service will be at St. Michael the Archangel, Clearwater, March 9, 11 am. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close