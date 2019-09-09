Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce SWEENEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SWEENEY, Joyce Louise passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Fayetteville, North Carolina at the age of 81. She spent most of her life living in the Tampa Bay area with her family and friends. A loving and caring mother, grandmother, and friend, Joyce will be sorely missed in the lives of those she touched. She is now in a better place, sharing her peacefulness with John Sweeney, who preceded her passing. Joyce is also likely surrounded by the many dogs she had in her lifetime. A celebration of life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Memorial Gardens of the First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks, 12685 Ulmerton Road, Largo, Florida.

