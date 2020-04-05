WALSH, Joyce Marie 70, passed away March 24, 2020 at her Zephyrhills home surrounded by family. She was born in Bridgeport, CT and moved to Florida in 1974. She is survived by her life partner and father to her children, Mike, who affectionately referred to her as "George". She was a loving mother to children, Shelley (David) and Michael. She had six grandchildren, Alicia (Chris), Brittany, Kadence, Kirsten, Brett and Dylan. She will be remembered for her HUGE sense of humor and super hard work ethics. Nothing came easy, but she always made her way. She is predeceased by her parents, Howard and Leona Facto; and siblings, Audrey Rodgerson (2007) and Robert Facto (2010). A celebration of life will be held for family in the future. Donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice www.flipcause.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020