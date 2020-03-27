Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce WEHMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEHMAN, Joyce Ehle "Nanny" 89, went to join her loving husband of 55 years, Robert Wehman, March 24, 2020. She was born June 27, 1930, a native of Tampa, FL. Joyce was a founding member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a volunteer. She graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1948 and remained on the reunion committee. Joyce was formerly part owner and president of Ehle Barber & Beauty Supply. She retired from SDI Radiologists billing office in 1992. She enjoyed traveling, reading, crafts with her family, doing volunteer work and helping others. She was past Vice President of Zonta Club of Tampa and a member of the Red Hats Society. She volunteered at Manor Care for over 12 years. Joyce will always be remembered for her zest for life, beautiful smile and genuine love and concern for others. Her family was her greatest love. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her son, James Wehman. She is survived by her three daughters, Jackie Arendes, Jeanne Farrand, Joy Campisi (Rock); daughter-in-law, Leah Wehman; grandchildren, Tiffany, Tanya, Travis, Lyndsey, Nick, Shelby, Cortney, Taylor and Tyler; seven great-grandchildren; loving nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Due to the Corona virus a private graveside service will be attended by immediate family at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Lawrence Catholic Church, 5225 N. Himes Ave., Tampa, FL 33614.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2020

