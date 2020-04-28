Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce WEINREICH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEINREICH, Joyce A. 80, died on April 25, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice, Palmetto, Florida. Joyce was born July 21, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Maurice and Bessie (Amundson) Schea. She spent much of her adult life in Prospect Heights and other western suburbs of Chicago, and for many years, she prepared tax returns for H&R Block. After retirement, she settled on Treasure Island, FL and was a long time member of the St. Petersburg and Pass-a-Grille Yacht Clubs. She was predeceased by her parents; by her husband, Charles R. Weinreich; and by five brothers and sisters. She is survived by one sister, Norma (Roy) Woodside, of Rushville, IL; daughter, Janice (Jim) Johnson; son, Bill Schwake; son, Mark (Kristy) Weinreich; and five grandchildren, Jay, Sofia, Emily, Isabella, and William. Private services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

WEINREICH, Joyce A. 80, died on April 25, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice, Palmetto, Florida. Joyce was born July 21, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Maurice and Bessie (Amundson) Schea. She spent much of her adult life in Prospect Heights and other western suburbs of Chicago, and for many years, she prepared tax returns for H&R Block. After retirement, she settled on Treasure Island, FL and was a long time member of the St. Petersburg and Pass-a-Grille Yacht Clubs. She was predeceased by her parents; by her husband, Charles R. Weinreich; and by five brothers and sisters. She is survived by one sister, Norma (Roy) Woodside, of Rushville, IL; daughter, Janice (Jim) Johnson; son, Bill Schwake; son, Mark (Kristy) Weinreich; and five grandchildren, Jay, Sofia, Emily, Isabella, and William. Private services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2020

