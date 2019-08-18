WESSELS, Joyce H. "Joy" passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She is survived by three sisters, Ruth Sheffler of Sterling, IL, Phyllis Trinka of Delafield, WI, Ethel Pepin of Portage WI, three daughters, grandchildren, great-grand-children, several nieces and nephews. She will be buried with her husband at the Florida National Cemetery located in Bushnell. Memorial Services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at the St. James Apostle Catholic Church, 8400 Monarch Dr, Port Richey, FL 34668 at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019