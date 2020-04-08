WHITE, Joyce DuPree died Thursday April 2, 2020, in Atlanta's Emory Hospital from complications associated with Covid19. Joyce was 73 years old. Born August 20, 1946, at Gonzalez Clinic in Tampa, Florida, as the first child of Juanita Casellas DuPree and Ruben DuPree. Joyce attended St. Peter Claver Catholic School, graduated from Middleton High School and attended Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida. After meeting and dating Tampa's Andre Moses White since she was 12 and he was 14, the couple was married and had two children, Andre Ruben White and Andrea Racquel White. Joyce and Andre were married 55 years. The couple moved with their family to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1988. A devout Catholic, Joyce's home church was St. Peter Claver. In Georgia, Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain was Joyce's church home where she attended mass and regularly performed Eucharistic Adoration. Joyce leaves behind her husband, Andre Moses White of 55 years who is still in the hospital with Covid-19, son Andre and daughter-in-law, Denise Bacon White; daughter, Racquel; and granddaughters, Alexandria and Lauren; sisters, Cynthia Daniel and Tanya DuPree; and brother, Ruben "Tootie" Dupree. Joyce also leaves behind an army of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as loving and supportive friends. Due to Coronavirus and social distancing, the family will hold a private funeral and a memorial at a future date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2020