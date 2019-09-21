Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce WINTERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WINTERS, Joyce Jenkins was born in November of 1946 in Asheville, North Carolina and died September 12, 2019, in her home in Florida, where she had lived for many years. She was one of four daughters born to Hoke and Rose Jenkins, who have both predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, Jeff, who was her caring, attentive, caregiver when her health began to fail, and medical emergencies occurred. They were married 53 years. She is also survived by a son, Rick; three sisters, Edwina Johnson, Sherry Hayes, and Christy Welborn; brothers-in-law; four nieces; three nephews; many cousins; six grandnieces and three grandnephews. All of whom will miss her sense of humor, her high energy level, her intelligence, her teasing when the family was together, and her help if she knew you needed it. Her need to communicate at times kept her phone line quite busy and she appreciated all her telephone partners letting her "ramble." Per Joyce's end-of-life instructions, there will be no service.

