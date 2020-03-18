WRIGHT, Joyce (Murley) 84, of Tampa, FL, went home to her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2020. Joyce was born in Montague, MA on August 22, 1935 and was one of four children. As an Air Force wife she lived in Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Germany, Kansas, and England before settling in Tampa in 1975. Joyce was selfless and caring and her beautiful smile and personality brought joy to everyone she met. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Bette Pollard, Patricia Gamlin, and Robert Murley. She is survived by her loving family: her children's father, Dexter Wright; daughter, Patty Pascua (Sid Sr.); daughter, Cynthia Wright; son, David (Cathy); son, Christopher (Stacie); grandchildren, Sidney Pascua Jr. and Kaitlyn Foley; great- grandchildren, Raven and Xander Pascua; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2020