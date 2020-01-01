Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juan GARCIA. View Sign Service Information Hillsboro Memorial Gardens 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 (813)-689-8121 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hillsboro Memorial Gardens 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Hillsboro Memorial Gardens 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GARCIA, Juan Jr. 42, of Brandon, FL passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1977 in New Britain, Connecticut and was a native of Florida for most of his life. He is survived by his parents, Juan Garcia and Sonia Vientos Alcover; grandmother, Aurea Vazquez; grandfathers, Luis Vazquez and Wilson Vientos; and his uncle, Wilson Vientos, Jr. along with numerous extended family members. Juan fought courageously his battle with cancer diagnosed late 2019. He graduated with honors from USF in May 2007 and was a member of Phi Sigma Theta National Honor Society and Member of Golden Key International Honor Society. He was working on additional studies in the field of psychology to pursue his passion for helping others. He was an avid fan of DC Comics and he was infamous for his nick name of "Won-El" kindred to his most beloved super hero's Kryptonian name of Kal-El a/k/a Superman. He was known for his kind heart, his love for animals and all things natural along with his bluntness and his transparency. He will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hillsboro Memorial, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL. Visitation will be held two hours prior, from 11 am-1 pm at funeral home.

