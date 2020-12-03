GONZALEZ, Juan F. 94, resident of Tampa, FL, pas-sed away November 28, 2020. Funeral services will take place at Garden of Memories December 3 at 10 am. From his early life in rural Cuba through his final years in Florida, Juan epitomized what it means to work hard in the service of one's family. Exuberantly curious, he loved exploring history, math, and aviation He cared for his wife Hildelisa with exemplary devotion during her long illness. Juan's kindness, generosity, and sly wit will be remembered and missed by many.



