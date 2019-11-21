Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juan MUÑOZ. View Sign Service Information Blessed Sacrament Church 11565 66th Ave Seminole, FL 33772 Service 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 11565 66th Avenue N. Seminole , FL View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Lake Seminole Square 8333 Seminole Blvd. Seminole , FL View Map Interment Following Services Bay Pines Cemetery 10000 Bay Pines Blvd Bay Pines , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MUÑOZ, Juan Tomás 84, of Seminole, passed November 11, 2019. Born in Matanzas, Cuba to the late Estuvio Severo and Emilia, he pursued his doctor of medicine degree and settled in Pittsburgh, PA before moving to South Pasadena, FL and most recently Seminole, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife, Audrey; son, Michael; daughter, Me- lissa DePalma (Robert); sister, Rosa Regueiro (Alfredo); nephews, Ricardo (Mirtha) and Rafael (Mauryn); great-nephew, Tommy; sister-in-law, Maureen Carr (the late Walter); stepchildren, Kimmie Huffman (the late Ben), Kelly H. Wilson (Scott); and stepgrandchildren, Megan, Ethan and Nicole. Dr. Muñoz served in the United States Army before establishing his medical practice in Pittsburgh for the ensuing 30 years, with his medical career culminating at the Bay Pines VA in Bay Pines, FL. Juan touched all those he got to know with his eternal optimism and kind spirit, recognizing the value of each person regardless of their station in life. Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays baseball, dancing and playing the bongo drums were among that which he enjoyed. Dr. Muñoz had the gift of gab making friends wherever he went, most recently at Lake Seminole Square. Services will be held Monday, December 9, at 11 am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11565 66th Avenue N., Seminole, FL. A celebration of life will follow at 3 pm at Lake Seminole Square, 8333 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , Southeastern Guide Dogs or Little Sisters of the Poor of Pittsburgh.

