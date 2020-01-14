Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juan Prado. View Sign Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Funeral Mass 12:00 AM St. Lawrence Catholic Church Visitation 11:00 AM Lawrence Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

PRADO, Juan F "Juanito" was born August 23, 1929 in Cuba, and married Caridad Luis in 1953 while living in Artemisa. Together they had four children, Frank, Juan Carlos, Damarik, and Maite. Juanito lived a life centered around family, being the example when he moved his family from Cuba to the United States after having studied in Tampa, FL as a child. When a dark shadow began to set over Cuba, it became an easy choice that Tampa would become home for everyone. Juanito knew he would need to take a chance and sacrifice for his family to establish deep roots. They moved to begin a new life to provide hope and opportunity for a better future for his ever-growing family. His determination, drive, and consistent expectation to keep raising the bar allowed the Prado family to be who we are today. Juanito, along with Caridad, raised four amazing, successful children who have ever exceeded Juanito's dreams. Juanito is survived by brother, Aurelio Prado and his wife, Maria; son, Juan F. Prado Jr. "Frank" and wife, Terry, children, Matthew, Evan and wife, Mounica; son, Juan Carlos Prado (JC) and wife, Jenifer, children Rachel Millan and husband, Pete; and great- granddaughters, Giada and Ava, JC Prado Jr. and wife, Stephanie; daughter, Damarik Herrera and husband, Frankie Herrera Jr., children, Frankie Herrera III and wife, Vanessa; and great-granddaughter, Isabella, Christopher Herrera and wife, Kate; and great-granddaughter, Karina; daughter, Maite del Cueto and husband, Juan del Cueto, children, Amanda del Cueto and fiance, Derek, Alex del Cueto and wife, Mary. Te queremos muchisimo Abuelo, siempre en nuestro Corazones, nunca te olvidamos. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with a funeral mass celebrated at 12-noon. Interment to follow at Centro Espanol de Tampa Memorial Park. Gonzalez Funeral Home

