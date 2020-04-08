RODRIGUEZ, Juan age 92, born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, passed away in Tampa on April 4, 2020. Juan served in the US Navy until he married on August 24, 1946. He was employed by the City of Tampa for 25 years and worked at the University of Tampa for 50 years. Juan was prede-ceased by his wife of 65 years, Ocilia; his daughter Caridad Peters; and grandson, Manuel Santiago. He is survived by his sons, John, Raul, and Eugene Rodriguez; daughters, Orquidia Perez and Maria Rodriguez; 16 grand- children; 28 great-grandchild-ren; and several great-great- grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8. A Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be scheduled once the pandemic has passed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2020