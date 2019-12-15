Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
View Map
Juanita Barcenas


1933 - 2019
Juanita Barcenas Obituary
BARCENAS, Juanita "Nita" 86, of Belleair, Florida passed away to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born on October 30, 1933, in Elba, Alabama, she is predeceased by her parents, Woodrow and Mary Agnes McCollough of Eustis, Florida, and her late husband of 52 years, Domingo D. Barcenas, MD. Nita is survived by her three children, Dean McCollough Barcenas, Charlene Barcenas, and Cheryl Peterson; and four grandchildren. Nita was a creative, energetic and generous wife, mother and life-long learner. A registered nurse by profession, Nita was always involved in some creative endeavor adding beauty to whatever she touched. Over the years, Nita was involved in numerous charitable organizations and endeavors in the greater Pinellas community. For those who have known Nita in her fruitful journey with us, a memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Friday December 20 at Serenity Funeral Home , 13401 Indian Rocks Road in Largo. Serenity Funeral Home www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
