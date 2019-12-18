CHILES, Juanita Pearl Prather 77, was escorted to her eternal home on Friday, December 13, 2019 under Hospice Care in Smyrna, GA. Juanita was born on March 3, 1942, to Edward and Christine Prather in Louisville, KY. The family would be honored to have you celebrate her life with them at Blount and Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories in Tampa, FL, on Thursday, December 19. Receiving of friends will begin at 9 am with a service beginning at 11 am. Burial will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 18, 2019