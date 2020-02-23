DICKSON, Juanita "Nita" (Evora) 91, died January 31, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville. She was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and came to Spring Hill from Reston, Virginia in 1988. She served as a Personnel Management Specialist in the administration office of the U.S. Courts. She was pre- deded in death by her husband, Alex and son, Tony. She is survived by nephews, Wayne Evora (Margaret Chapman) and Clint Pires (JoAnne Tomczak) and brother-in-law, Albert M. Dickson. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34603. Brewer & Sons, South Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020