Juanita DICKSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita DICKSON.
Service Information
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL
33629
(813)-835-4991
Obituary
Send Flowers

DICKSON, Juanita "Nita" (Evora) 91, died January 31, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville. She was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and came to Spring Hill from Reston, Virginia in 1988. She served as a Personnel Management Specialist in the administration office of the U.S. Courts. She was pre- deded in death by her husband, Alex and son, Tony. She is survived by nephews, Wayne Evora (Margaret Chapman) and Clint Pires (JoAnne Tomczak) and brother-in-law, Albert M. Dickson. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34603. Brewer & Sons, South Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details