Juanita GESLING

GESLING, Juanita 87, passed away August 16, 2020, in Plano, TX, after a long battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA). Juanita grew up in Ohio and moved to Florida as a young mother in 1957, where she was soon joined by her parents, sisters and brothers. Throughout her life, she owned several different businesses in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Seminole. She served on the Seminole city council as council president and was later elected as the first woman Mayor of Seminole. She served in that role from 1980-1982, then ran for the Florida State House of Representatives in 1982. Subsequently, she became a real estate investor and developer in North Carolina and also enjoyed spending time at her homes in Redington Shores and Plano, Texas. Juanita enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She traveled throughout the U.S. by motorhome, visited several European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand, and took many Caribbean cruises. She loved spending time with her son and his wife, her granddaughters, and her great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Steve Davis and wife, Robin; granddaughters, Stefanie Davis Jacobs (John), Kelly Davis Feil (Steve); and five great-grandchildren. She will be missed dearly. A celebration of life will be scheduled for September 26, at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the National Aphasia Association, P.O. Box 87, Scarsdale, NY 10583 or online at https://www.aphasia.org/donate/
). Steve Davis steve-davis@att.net