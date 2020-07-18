Juanita GULLETTE

GULLETTE, Juanita 60, of Tampa, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Juanita is survived by her mother, Mary Gullette; and was predeceased by her father, Augustus A. Gullette. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Gullette-Norris; son-in-law, Donny Norris; and son, Samuel Nodar; her brothers, Gus Gullette and Joe Gullette; aunt, nieces, and cousins. A lifelong Tampa resident, respected CPA for over 21 years, Juanita attended Sacred Heart Academy, Tampa Catholic High School and University of South Florida. She formed strong friendships which continued throughout her life. The disease that stole Juanita from us relentlessly silenced her voice, and incapacitated her physically, but it could not extinguish the love in her eyes when friends and family visited. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 2-6 pm with short service at 5 pm at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL. Interment at Centro Espanol Memorial Cemetery, 4601 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL. on Monday, July 27 at 10 am.



